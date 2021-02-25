Last updated on Feb 25, 2021, 11:17 am

Flipkart has kicked-off its Mobiles Bonanza Sale in India with a wide range of discounts and offers on some of the best-selling smartphones. As a part of the sale, which will end on February 28, the e-commerce is also providing no-cost EMI schemes, attractive exchange offers, and a 10% discount on ICICI Credit cards. Here's a sneak-peek.

Deal #1 Realme 7

Realme 7 is available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: Rs. 17,999), including Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid orders or smartphone exchange. The handset features a punch-hole design with a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information It packs a 64MP main camera

Realme 7 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it sports a 16MP (f/2.1) camera on the front.

Deal #2 Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom is up for grabs at Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999). The handset sports an all-glass body, a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It draws power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information The handset has dual selfie cameras

Realme X3 SuperZoom has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, a 32MP (f/2.5) primary and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera are available.

Deal #3 ASUS ROG Phone 3

In the sale, ASUS ROG Phone 3 can be bought at Rs. 43,999 (MRP: Rs. 55,999). The handset offers a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch-sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It packs a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information It offers a 64MP triple camera setup

The ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. On the front, it has a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Deal #4 Apple iPhone 11

Lastly, the iPhone 11 is available at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,900). The handset sports a wide notch design with a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen, Face ID biometric setup, and an IP68-rated build quality. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,110mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information It sports a 12MP dual-lens rear camera