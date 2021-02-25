-
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on best-selling smartphonesLast updated on Feb 25, 2021, 11:17 am
Flipkart has kicked-off its Mobiles Bonanza Sale in India with a wide range of discounts and offers on some of the best-selling smartphones.
As a part of the sale, which will end on February 28, the e-commerce is also providing no-cost EMI schemes, attractive exchange offers, and a 10% discount on ICICI Credit cards.
Here's a sneak-peek.
Deal #1
Realme 7
Realme 7 is available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: Rs. 17,999), including Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid orders or smartphone exchange.
The handset features a punch-hole design with a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Realme 7 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it sports a 16MP (f/2.1) camera on the front.
Deal #2
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom is up for grabs at Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999).
The handset sports an all-glass body, a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It draws power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Realme X3 SuperZoom has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, a 32MP (f/2.5) primary and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera are available.
Deal #3
ASUS ROG Phone 3
In the sale, ASUS ROG Phone 3 can be bought at Rs. 43,999 (MRP: Rs. 55,999).
The handset offers a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch-sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
It packs a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
The ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. On the front, it has a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Deal #4
Apple iPhone 11
Lastly, the iPhone 11 is available at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,900).
The handset sports a wide notch design with a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen, Face ID biometric setup, and an IP68-rated build quality.
It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,110mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The Apple iPhone 11 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.