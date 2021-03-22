A now-removed T-Mobile support page has revealed (via Evan Blass) the full specifications of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro that will be announced tomorrow, i.e. March 23. The handsets will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, and up to 12GB of RAM. In India, a gaming-centric 9R model will also be announced alongside the flagship 9 and 9 Pro.

The 9 Pro will flaunt a QHD+ display

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will sport a punch-hole display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will offer up to four cameras. The vanilla 9 will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro variant will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display. The duo will support a 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate.

They will offer a 48MP primary camera

The OnePlus 9 will pack a triple rear cameras system comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. The 9 Pro will have an additional 8MP telephoto camera. Up front, the duo will sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

They will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and up to 50W wireless fast-charging. For connectivity, the devices will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

