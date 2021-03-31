Just weeks after the SpaceX Starship Serial Number 10 (SN10) rocket met a fiery demise after a seemingly successful landing, the Starship SN11 exploded in mid-air yesterday. The SpaceX on-board video feed stopped five minutes and 49 seconds after lift-off. Independent footage of the SN11 flight recorded a massive boom and showed debris raining down around the test site.

Twitter Post SN11's debris rained down on areas around the launch site

Final view of SN11 in the air:



➡️https://t.co/Q2p3q1HS0i pic.twitter.com/PNJta9svkA — Chris B - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) March 30, 2021

Musk’s insight SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed that SN11 had been lost

Notably, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that the SN11 had been lost, tweeting that "at least the crater is in the right place!". He said that Engine 2 seemed to develop a problem during ascent and didn't reach operating chamber pressure during the landing burn. He added that in theory, it wasn't needed. Musk noted that "something significant happened shortly after landing burn start."

Twitter Post Musk jokes about debris that rained around the launch site

At least the crater is in the right place! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

Details SN11 is SpaceX's fourth high-altitude test mule to blow up

Clear visuals of the SN11's disintegration are unavailable as the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas was covered in a blanket of fog yesterday. The SN11 is the fourth high-altitude test flight prototype launched since early-December. The high-altitude prototypes intended to reach an altitude of ten kilometers, but none have landed successfully and survived to tell the tale.

FAA involved All data from SN11 test flight not lost: John Insprucker

Even the SpaceX webcast relied on the rocket's on-board cameras for visuals. These cameras froze and stopped relaying video before the explosion. SpaceX's principal integration engineer John Insprucker said that the team doesn't seem to have lost all data from the SN11 flight. In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will oversee SpaceX's investigation into the "prototype mishap".

No injuries reported FAA will approve mishap investigation report before greenlighting more tests