Realme is expected to introduce a 5G variant of its recently-launched Realme 8 handset sometime in April. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site (via Abhishek Yadav), revealing that it will come with a 5,000mAh battery and Android 11 support. It is also tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an LCD screen.

Design and display It will offer a Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8 5G is expected to sport a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it may pack a quad camera unit. The handset will house a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will be thicker (8.5mm) and heavier (185g) than the Realme 8 4G variant.

Information It may sport a 64MP main camera

Currently, there is no information regarding the camera hardware of the Realme 8 5G. For reference, the 4G model has a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth snapper. Up front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood, it will run on Android 11

The Realme 8 5G will draw power from a mid-tier 5G-enabled chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 8 5G: Pricing and availability