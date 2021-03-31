ZTE has launched its latest S30 series of smartphones in China. The line-up starts at CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,000) and includes the vanilla S30, S30 SE, and S30 Pro models. The devices come with a punch-hole design, up to quad rear cameras, a 5G-enabled mid-tier chipset, and up to 55W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE S30 and S30 SE sport a Full-HD+ LCD screen

ZTE S30 and S30 SE feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The vanilla S30 model has a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras ZTE S30 SE has a triple rear camera unit

The ZTE S30 SE packs a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. The S30 has a similar arrangement but with a 64MP primary camera and an additional 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphones have an 8MP and 16MP front-facing shooter, respectively.

Internals The handsets are backed by a MediaTek Dimensity processor

The ZTE S30 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The S30 SE is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The duo comes with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and runs on Android 11-based MyOS 11.

Specifications The ZTE S30 Pro flaunts a 144Hz AMOLED screen

The ZTE S30 Pro has a punch-hole design and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. The device boots Android 11-based MyOS 11.

Information It has a 44MP selfie camera

The ZTE S30 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 44MP front-facing camera.

Pocket-pinch ZTE S30, S30 SE, and S30 Pro: Pricing