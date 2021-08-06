Redmi Note 9 receives MIUI 12.5 update in India

Xiaomi has released the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update for the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, redesigned Notes app with new tools and system upgrades including 20x more rendering power and instant response to gestures. It also introduces the July 2021 Android security patch and all the goodies of Android 11 OS.

Everything to know about the update

The latest MIUI 12.5 update for the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India carries version number V12.5.1.0.RJOINXM. The firmware is currently seeding in a phased manner.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 9 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 450-nits of brightness. It is offered in five color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 9 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 13MP (f/2.3) selfie camera.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.