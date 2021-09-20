Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will now debut on September 28

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 12:36 pm

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's new India launch date confirmed

Samsung is all set to launch its latest 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M52 5G, in India on September 28, the tech giant has confirmed. For the unversed, the device was earlier teased by Amazon to debut on September 19. It is expected to come with an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will bear a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset is said to have a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in white, blue, and black colors.

Twitter Post

The phone will flaunt a 7.4mm thin body

Its time to ditch your bulky old phones people! The #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver has finally appeared on the scene and this time it’s 21% sleeker and 100% on fleek. So, flaunt your style with a 7.4mm super slim monster and turn ‘em heads like never before. pic.twitter.com/n5OOpHFAGr — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2021

Information

The device will sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was prematurely listed on a Polish retailer's website at a starting cost of PLN 1,749 (roughly Rs. 32,900) for the 6GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on September 28 in India. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon.