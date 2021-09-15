Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's India launch set for September 19

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 05:44 pm

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available in India via Amazon

Samsung is all set to launch its latest M-series 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M52 5G, in India on September 19, an Amazon teaser has confirmed. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform reveals that the device will come with a sleek and slim body, a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, a "flagship" Snapdragon processor, and 11 5G bands. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is expected to be offered in shades of white, blue, and black.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on September 19. However, considering the specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 25,000. It will be available via Amazon.