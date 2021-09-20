OPPO A16 goes official in India at Rs. 14,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 11:08 am

OPPO A16 launched in India

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, OPPO has launched the A16 model in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 13,990 and will go on sale via Amazon as well as authorized retail stores starting today. As for the highlights, the device comes with an HD+ LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The OPPO A16 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular-shaped triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The OPPO A16 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

The device boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A16 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A16: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A16 is priced at Rs. 13,990 for the solo 4GB/64GB model. The smartphone will go on sale later today i.e. September 20 via Amazon India and other partner offline retail stores.