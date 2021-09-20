Moto E40 spotted on Geekbench with a UNISOC chipset

Moto E40 appears on Geekbench; launch immient

Motorola is reportedly working on a new E-series smartphone, the Moto E40. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on Geekbench with key specifications. As per Geekbench, Moto E40 will come with an octa-core 1.8GHz UNISOC processor, Android 11 support, and 4GB RAM. It is also expected to get a 6.5-inch screen, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. To evaluate this, it runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. Moto E40's Geekbench listing reveals that it has achieved a single-core score of 351 and a multi-core score of 1,324.

Design and display

An HD+ display is expected

The Moto E40 will likely feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. On the rear, it might get a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

The phone will offer an 8MP front camera

The triple rear cameras on the Moto E40 are rumored to include a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It might be powered by a UNISOC T700 processor

The Moto E40 is said to draw power from a UNISOC T700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto E40: Pricing

Details pertaining to the launch and pricing of Moto E40 are not known at the moment. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.