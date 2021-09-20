Realme GT Neo2 could start at around Rs. 28,500

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 01:00 am

Realme GT Neo2 gets listed on e-commerce site; pricing leaked

Ahead of the September 22 launch event, Realme's upcoming GT Neo2 has now appeared in multiple leaks. In the latest one, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset being listed on a Chinese e-commerce website, revealing its variant-wise pricing. As per the listing, GT Neo2 will come in 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants and will start at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500).

Design and display

There will be a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Realme GT Neo2 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear panel will have a rectangular camera module. It will sport a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It's expected to be offered in Mint Green, Blue, and Mercedes AMG Special Edition color options.

Internals

The phone may house a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme GT Neo2 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

It will get a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme GT Neo2 may bear a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Information

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing

The Realme GT Neo2 should be priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 6GB/128GB model and CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,700) and CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 34,200) for the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively.