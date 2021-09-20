Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021's design features and specifications tipped

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will succeed the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4

Samsung is reportedly working on a new budget tablet, Galaxy Tab A8 2021, as a successor to the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4. In the latest development, 91mobiles and OnLeaks have shared renders of the former, revealing full design features. The device will come with a 10.4-inch panel, quad speakers, two cameras in total, and will be offered in both Wi-Fi only and LTE versions.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will feature an aluminium built with a conventional rectangular screen, thick proportionate bezels, and volume rocker as well as the fingerprint sensor on the right side. On the rear, it will have a slightly protruding camera unit. The device will measure 246.7x161.8x6.9mm and bear a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 224ppi.

Information

There will be an 8MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 may offer a single 13MP shooter on the rear. On the front, it shall get an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals

A 7,500mAh battery is expected

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Samsung One UI and house a 7,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021: Pricing

Details pertaining to the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 are unknown at the moment. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 19,000.