Aug 22, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE to get a Wi-Fi variant soon

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Wi-Fi version of its Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India soon, as revealed by an Amazon India microsite. The landing page also confirms its availability via the e-commerce giant. To recall, the LTE model was announced in the country in June this year. It comes with an S Pen, a Snapdragon 750G processor, and a 12.4-inch panel.

Design and display

It bears a QHD+ TFT screen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a metal body with a conventional rectangular screen and proportionate bezels. On the rear, it packs a pill-shaped camera unit. The tablet sports a 12.4-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) TFT display with 84.91% screen-to-body ratio. It measures 284.8x185x6.3mm, tips the scales at 608 grams, and comes bundled with an S Pen.

Information

There are two cameras in total

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE gets a single 8MP shooter on the rear. Meanwhile, for selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The device packs a 10,090mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is backed by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and houses a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE's LTE model starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The Wi-Fi variant will soon be launched in India and will be available via Amazon.