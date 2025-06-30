Jasprit Bumrah available for Edgbaston Test, confirms Morne Morkel

India's cricket team has received a major boost ahead of the 2nd Test against England, as assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for selection. However, the final decision on his inclusion in the Edgbaston Test, starting July 2, is yet to be made by the team management. Notably, Bumrah was seen bowling with full intensity during a recent practice session.

Fitness update Bumrah is available for the game, says ten Doeschate Ten Doeschate said, "He's available for the game, obviously. We know from the start he's only going to play three out of the five." He added that Bumrah has had enough time to recover from his last Test appearance. The coach emphasized that while Bumrah is fit, the final decision will depend on factors like conditions and workload management for upcoming matches in this series.

Training footage Bumrah seen bowling at full speed during training session As mentioned, Bumrah was seen bowling with full intensity during a practice session ahead of the 2nd Test scheduled to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston. Despite uncertainties over his participation in the game, videos of Bumrah's practice session have gone viral on social media, raising hopes for his inclusion in the upcoming match. It was earlier reported that Bumrah will play only three of the five Tests in the ongoing series.

Strategic decision No injury concerns with Bumrah, says coach It is worth noting that Bumrah bowled 24.4 overs in the first innings and 19 overs in the second in India's defeat at Headingley. The other bowlers struggled to match his performance. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj failed to make a significant impact. With India trailing 0-1, Bumrah's presence could be key to leveling the series. Notably, ten Doeschate clarified that there are no injury concerns with Bumrah; it's all about managing his workload and planning for future matches.

Strategic balance 'Temptation to play Bumrah at Edgbaston' Ten Doeschate highlighted the tempation to play Bumrah at Edgbaston but also acknowledged the strategic balance needed over the series. He said, "It is tempting, but we also feel we can go 1-1 or keep the score at 1-0 without Jasprit." The coach stressed that they will decide on Bumrah's management within the next 24 hours for this Test match.