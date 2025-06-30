Wellington Masakadza records career-best innings figures in Tests: Stats
Wellington Masakadza was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers in the second innings of the ongoing 1st Test against South Africa. He took four wickets as the Proteas compiled 369 on Day 3 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Masakadza recorded his career-best innings figures in Tests, with Zimbabwe getting a 537-run target. Here are the key stats.
Masakadza dismisses key SA batters
Masakadza first dismissed a well-set David Bedingham (35) on Day 3. The former then got rid of Kyle Verreynne (36). The Proteas were down to 259/7, but Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch added a 92-run stand. Masakadza broke the vital stand by dismissing Bosch. His final wicket came in the form of Maharaj. The Zimbabwe spinner conceded 98 runs in 22 overs.
A look at his Test stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Masakadza registered his career-best innings figures in Test cricket. In six Tests, the Zimbabwe spinner has raced to 18 wickets at an average of 33.66. This was his maiden four-wicket haul in Test cricket. Masakadza has an economy rate of 3.07 in the format. During the Bulawayo Test, he also completed 200 wickets in First-Class cricket.