Wellington Masakadza records career-best innings figures in Tests: Stats

Masakadza first dismissed a well-set David Bedingham (35) on Day 3. The former then got rid of Kyle Verreynne (36). The Proteas were down to 259/7, but Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch added a 92-run stand. Masakadza broke the vital stand by dismissing Bosch. His final wicket came in the form of Maharaj. The Zimbabwe spinner conceded 98 runs in 22 overs.

Stats

A look at his Test stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Masakadza registered his career-best innings figures in Test cricket. In six Tests, the Zimbabwe spinner has raced to 18 wickets at an average of 33.66. This was his maiden four-wicket haul in Test cricket. Masakadza has an economy rate of 3.07 in the format. During the Bulawayo Test, he also completed 200 wickets in First-Class cricket.