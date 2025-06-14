What's the story

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been a major force against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.

He took five wickets for 51 runs in the first innings and followed it up with four more in the third.

This nine-wicket match haul took his tally to 58 Test wickets vs Australia.

Here we present SA's highest wicket-takers vs Australia in Tests.