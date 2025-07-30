Vijay Deverakonda to watch 'Kingdom' with fans; what we know

Vijay Deverakonda to watch 'Kingdom' with fans

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:52 pm Jul 30, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly planning to watch his upcoming action drama, Kingdom, with fans at a theater in Hyderabad. The film's trailer was recently released and has been receiving positive reviews. According to 123 Telugu, the actor will be watching the movie at Sudarshan 35mm theater during the morning show on its release day on Thursday. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.