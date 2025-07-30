Vijay Deverakonda to watch 'Kingdom' with fans; what we know
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly planning to watch his upcoming action drama, Kingdom, with fans at a theater in Hyderabad. The film's trailer was recently released and has been receiving positive reviews. According to 123 Telugu, the actor will be watching the movie at Sudarshan 35mm theater during the morning show on its release day on Thursday. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Safety measures
'Pushpa 2'-like stampede incident should be avoided
To prevent any untoward incidents like the Pushpa 2 stampede, Deverakonda's screening will be conducted with prior police permission and necessary security arrangements. The movie is set to release in the US a day earlier than in India, on Wednesday. Shloka Entertainments, the film's US distributor, has reportedly sold over 20,000 tickets for the premiere shows.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Kingdom'
The film, produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, features Deverakonda. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film. Kingdom is part one of a two-part franchise that tells a gripping tale of espionage and deception. The narrative follows an undercover cop who infiltrates his brother's crime syndicate in this high-stakes spy thriller. In Hindi, it is titled Samrajya.