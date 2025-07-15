'We followed every protocol': Pa Ranjith on stuntman Raju's death

Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith has released an official statement following the tragic death of stuntman SM Raju on his film set. The incident, which occurred during a high-risk SUV stunt for Vettuvam in Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu, has led to allegations of negligence against Ranjith and three others. In the statement, he expressed his shock and grief over Raju's untimely demise.

Statement details 'We relied on the expertise of our stunt director': Ranjith Ranjith's statement said, "A day that started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution... ended up in his unexpected death." "We relied on the expertise of our Stunt Director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol... to make this safe." The director added that despite all precautions, they lost an artist who had unparalleled experience and achievements.

— pa.ranjith (@beemji) July 15, 2025

Statement conclusion 'Deeply mourn the loss of SM Raju...' The statement concluded with a tribute to Raju, saying, "We deeply mourn the loss of SM Raju, a husband, father, an incredible stunt artist and a graceful human being." "He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artist, and that's how he will always stay in our memory." The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols and planning on film sets.