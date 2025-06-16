'SSMB29': SS Rajamouli recreates Varanasi; set costs nearly ₹50cr!
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next project with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The film has already completed two major shooting schedules and will soon begin another in Kenya.
A significant part of the story is set in Varanasi, which has been recreated at Ramoji Film City due to logistical challenges in shooting on location.
Set construction
Set still under construction, but has already cost around ₹50cr
A source close to the film's production revealed that Rajamouli's team has built an authentic version of Varanasi in Hyderabad.
The set is still under construction but has already reportedly cost around ₹50 crore, reported HT.
"Every detail is being paid attention to, and knowing Rajamouli, he is not leaving any stone unturned to make the set look authentic," the report said.
Action sequence
Major action sequence featuring Babu to be shot here
The elaborate set will host a major action sequence featuring Babu, who essays the lead role.
This is one of the film's most important stretches, and Rajamouli is reportedly sparing no expense.
As with his previous films, such as RRR and Baahubali, there will be a mix of real sets and high-end CGI.
Top Hollywood VFX studios are contributing to the visual effects, ensuring the film appeals to a global audience.
Plot details
The film is expected to release in 2028
The untitled film reportedly has a unique plot with a Ramayana angle.
Babu's character embarks on a global adventure to find a mystical jadi buti (medicinal herb), promising an exciting blend of mythological and modern elements.
Theatrical rights for the film are already being discussed at high prices, reflecting its anticipated success.
SSMB29 (tentative title) is expected to hit the theaters in 2028.