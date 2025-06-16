What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next project with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film has already completed two major shooting schedules and will soon begin another in Kenya.

A significant part of the story is set in Varanasi, which has been recreated at Ramoji Film City due to logistical challenges in shooting on location.