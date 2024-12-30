Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Ashwin believes Mahesh Babu would be perfect for the role of Lord Krishna in the sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD', predicting a box office hit if this casting happens.

Currently, Babu is involved in the pre-production of SS Rajamouli's next film, set to start in 2025.

If Babu joins the star-studded 'Kalki' universe, it could be a major casting coup for Indian cinema.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is a franchise with rumors of Mahesh Babu joining getting strong

Mahesh Babu as Krishna: What to expect from 'Kalki 2'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:04 pm Dec 30, 202402:04 pm

What's the story In a recent media interaction, acclaimed director Nag Ashwin finally addressed the speculation surrounding actor Mahesh Babu possibly playing Lord Krishna in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The original film, a unique mix of mythology and science fiction starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, was a pan-Indian blockbuster. Although it was dethroned as the year's highest-grossing film by Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD continues to be loved for its innovative blend of futuristic elements with traditional Indian epics.

Casting speculation

'If there is a full-length role, Babu will be apt'

In Kalki 2898 AD, the character of Lord Krishna was shown as a silhouette and played by actor Krishnakumar Balasubramanian. This creative decision led to speculation about potential actors for the role in the sequel, with names like Babu and Nani surfacing. Addressing these rumors, Ashwin said, "I did not want to show the face of Lord Krishna in the Kalki universe. But, if there is a full-length role, I think Mahesh Babu will be apt."

Box office prediction

Ashwin predicts 'Kalki' sequel's success with Babu

Ashwin was confident that if Babu played Lord Krishna, the sequel would definitely be a blockbuster. He said, "I believe the film would collect huge numbers." Although Babu has never acted in a mythological film, Ashwin lauded his performance in Khaleja where he played a divine character. "Even if we imagine him in the role of Krishna, I am sure he will pull it off," added Ashwin.

Current projects

Meanwhile, Babu is preparing for SS Rajamouli's next

Currently, Babu is busy with the pre-production of SS Rajamouli's next action-adventure film. The project will go on floors in 2025. If the rumored team-up between Ashwin and Babu happens, it could be one of Indian cinema's biggest casting coups considering the star-studded cast of the Kalki universe which has Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.