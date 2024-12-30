Summarize Simplifying... In short Allu Arjun, arrested in connection with a stampede at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere, had his bail hearing postponed.

His interim bail, granted by the Telangana High Court, is due to end on January 21.

The incident led to charges against Arjun, his security team, and the theater management, following a complaint by the family of a woman who tragically died in the stampede.

'Pushpa' stampede case: Allu Arjun is currently out on interim bail

Allu Arjun's bail hearing in 'Pushpa 2' stampede case postponed

By Tanvi Gupta 02:01 pm Dec 30, 202402:01 pm

What's the story The bail hearing of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, which was scheduled for Monday (December 30), has now been postponed to January 3. The actor is applying for regular bail after the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on December 13. He was arrested after a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which resulted in one death and another person being seriously injured.

Legal proceedings

Arjun's arrest and interim bail details

Notably, Arjun was arrested from his residence on December 13 in connection with the stampede incident. After spending a night in Chanchalguda jail, he was granted a four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court. The interim bail is set to conclude on January 21. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police have challenged Arjun's regular bail petition and are reportedly planning to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Case update

Ongoing investigation into 'Pushpa 2' premiere stampede

Telangana Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender, confirmed that investigations are underway into the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2: The Rule's premiere. Responding to a question about Arjun's case, he said, "Let us not talk about this. A lot of things have gone. The case is already under investigation." He added the court is also looking into several aspects of the case and "the law will take its own course."

Legal charges

Charges against Arjun and his security team

After the unfortunate incident, the city police booked a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theater management. They were booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chikkadpally police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family. The victim was identified as Revathy (in her 30s) while her eight-year-old son Sri Tej suffered critical injuries during the stampede.