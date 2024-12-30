Allu Arjun's bail hearing in 'Pushpa 2' stampede case postponed
The bail hearing of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, which was scheduled for Monday (December 30), has now been postponed to January 3. The actor is applying for regular bail after the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on December 13. He was arrested after a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which resulted in one death and another person being seriously injured.
Arjun's arrest and interim bail details
Notably, Arjun was arrested from his residence on December 13 in connection with the stampede incident. After spending a night in Chanchalguda jail, he was granted a four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court. The interim bail is set to conclude on January 21. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police have challenged Arjun's regular bail petition and are reportedly planning to take the matter to the Supreme Court.
Ongoing investigation into 'Pushpa 2' premiere stampede
Telangana Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender, confirmed that investigations are underway into the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2: The Rule's premiere. Responding to a question about Arjun's case, he said, "Let us not talk about this. A lot of things have gone. The case is already under investigation." He added the court is also looking into several aspects of the case and "the law will take its own course."
Charges against Arjun and his security team
After the unfortunate incident, the city police booked a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theater management. They were booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chikkadpally police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family. The victim was identified as Revathy (in her 30s) while her eight-year-old son Sri Tej suffered critical injuries during the stampede.