Nov 18, 2024

What's the story Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who will marry Naga Chaitanya on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, has reportedly picked a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree for her big wedding day. The saree is embellished with real gold zari work, making the ensemble even more luxurious. A previous report said that the actor had ditched stylists and was personally picking her saree while shopping with her mother.

Wedding details

Dhulipala's personal involvement in wedding preparations

A source told MoneyControl, "Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day." "She's also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition." The couple officially announced their engagement in August this year and the wedding will be held according to Telugu customs.

Saree significance

Why South Indian brides prefer Kanjivaram sarees for weddings

Kanjivaram sarees, popularly known as the "Queen of Sarees," are the epitome of South Indian textile artistry. With their rich silk fabric and elaborate zari work, these sarees are a class apart. The distinctive weave and pure mulberry silk used in these sarees lend them an unparalleled sheen and texture, making them an epitome of elegance. Their choice for weddings is a tribute to ancestral roots and timeless heritage.

Cultural symbolism

Symbolism of Kanjivaram sarees in Indian weddings

In Indian weddings, the groom ties a sacred knot (mangalsutra) around the bride's neck, marking the union of two souls. The silk threads of the Kanjivaram saree reflect this union, representing the blending of two lives into one beautiful journey. These sarees are also considered auspicious and believed to bring divine blessings. The intricate patterns and motifs on the saree express hope for a harmonious and prosperous married life.

Wedding fusion

Dhulipala and Chaitanya's wedding: A blend of tradition and modernity

Dhulipala and Chaitanya's wedding preparations are a perfect mix of tradition and modern-day style. The pre-wedding celebrations started last month with the traditional Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ceremony. Their leaked wedding invite has also been the talk of the town with its rich cultural design, featuring traditional South Indian motifs like a temple, lamps, cows, and bells. Guests were given a thoughtfully curated basket with items like food packets, traditional clothing, flowers, and a scroll, reportedly.