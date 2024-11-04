Why Simi Garewal deleted old interview clip defending Abhishek's character
Amid swirling divorce rumors with Bollywood star-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actor Abhishek Bachchan found support in veteran actor and talk show host Simi Garewal recently. Garewal posted a clip from her popular show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, where she interviewed Bachchan in 2003. In the video, he spoke about his thoughts on commitment and loyalty in relationships. However, she deleted this post later.
Bachchan's views on commitment and loyalty highlighted
In the clip that was shared, Bachchan spoke about his belief in honoring commitments. He said that while he has no issues with frivolity or having fun, those who make commitments should stick to them or not make them at all. He also stressed that a man's commitment to a woman should remain unshakable, even in complicated situations.
Garewal's praise for Bachchan found Farah Khan's agreement
Garewal captioned the video, "Rendezvous Gems. I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values and innate decency." Filmmaker Farah Khan echoed these sentiments in the comments, stating her full agreement and noting that Bachchan was truly "one of the nicest people around." Khan has directed Bachchan in Happy New Year. However, later, Garewal deleted this post. While she gave no explanation, backlash from netizens might have been the cause.
Divorce rumors sparked by Bachchan family's social media activity
Speculation about Bachchan and Rai Bachchan's marriage started when the Bachchan family didn't wish the Taal actor on her birthday on social media. The rumors were further fueled during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which the Bachchan family attended as a unit, but Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya appeared separately. Following this, cheating rumors against the Dhoom actor spread online as well. These rumors are the reason why the internet is seemingly against Junior Bachchan at the moment.
Meanwhile, Bachchan's upcoming projects in Bollywood
On the professional front, Bachchan has a lot of interesting projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk and he also has Be Happy and Housefull 5 lined up. His last appearance was in R Balki's Ghoomer. These projects come as a busy period for the actor amid personal speculation.