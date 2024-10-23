Summarize Simplifying... In short Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film with Shoojit Sircar, titled 'I Want To Talk', has released a teaser featuring a bobblehead of Bachchan in a car, with the actor expressing his love for talking.

The teaser has sparked excitement among Bollywood celebrities, with director Anurag Kashyap, actor Sonu Sood, and filmmaker Karan Johar praising it.

This marks the first collaboration between Sircar and Bachchan Jr., following Sircar's multiple projects with Bachchan Sr. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'I Want To Talk' releases on November 22

Abhishek Bachchan-Shoojit Sircar's next is titled 'I Want To Talk'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:37 pm Oct 23, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and director Shoojit Sircar have joined hands for a new film titled I Want To Talk. On Wednesday (October 23), Bachchan took to social media to share a teaser for the film, announcing that it is set to be released on November 22. Described as a heartwarming tale, the movie aims to celebrate life amid the chaos and calm that life brings.

Teaser breakdown

'I just don't love to talk, I live to talk...'

In the teaser, we see a bobblehead of Bachchan in a moving car with the actor himself behind the camera. Bachchan says, "I just don't love to talk, I live to talk." "Zinda hone mein aur marne mein mujhe bas yahi ek basic difference dikhta hai. Zinda log bol paate hain, mare hue bol nahin paate hain. (The only basic difference I see between being alive and dead is that living people can speak, while the deceased cannot)."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser here

Celebrity reactions

Bollywood celebrities react to Bachchan's film teaser

The film announcement was greeted with excitement by Bollywood celebrities and Bachchan's friends from the industry. Director Anurag Kashyap commented on the post, "Wow, what a teaser !!!." Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood said, "Looks awesome brother," and filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "One of my favorite filmmaker's and my favorite person and incredible actor! Is going to result in magic." This is the first time Sircar is collaborating with Jr. Bachchan, after working with his father Amitabh Bachchan on multiple projects.