Chiranjeevi is the universe's lone savior in VFX-heavy 'Vishwambhara' teaser
The much-awaited teaser of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Vishwambhara, directed by Vasishta, was released on Saturday. The film's first look had already generated a lot of interest, and the release of the teaser on Dussehra has only heightened the anticipation. The teaser takes viewers into a mystical world with fantastical elements like weird birds and even dinosaurs!
'Vishwambhara' teaser hints at epic battle against evil
The teaser of Vishwambhara introduces a sinister force that shatters the enchanting tranquillity of the mystical realm. This sets the stage for an epic battle, with Chiranjeevi's character emerging as a legendary figure ready to confront this looming threat. The megastar's entry on a flying horse and his action-packed sequences against the backdrop of a gigantic Hanuman idol hint at an intriguing storyline filled with adventure and heroism. However, his modern-day outfit looks out of place.
'Vishwambhara' teaser showcases the director's storytelling prowess
Vasishta's directorial skills are on full display in the Vishwambhara teaser, which is a testament to his thoughtful approach to storytelling. The film looks like a grand spectacle, thanks to the combined efforts of Chota K Naidu's cinematography, MM Keeravani's vibrant score, and UV Creations's high production standards.