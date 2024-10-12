Summarize Simplifying... In short Anil Sharma is set to direct a new drama, 'Vanvaas', led by Nana Patekar, offering a unique perspective on Ramayana where children send their parents into exile.

'Vanvaas' features Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar

Anil Sharma announces Nana Patekar-led drama 'Vanvaas'

Oct 12, 2024

What's the story Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who is behind the Gadar franchise, has announced his next project, Vanvaas. The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Saturday. Sharma has intriguingly dubbed the film "Kalyug Ka Ramayana," hinting at a modern interpretation of the epic tale. The movie will star the director's son Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar in lead roles.

'Vanvaas' explores timeless themes of duty and honor

Describing Vanvaas as a unique take on Ramayana, Sharma told IANS, "Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas," he wrote. The makers have also revealed that the film explores eternal themes of duty, honor, and how one's actions shape one's life.

Zee Studios collaborates with Sharma for 'Vanvaas'

Interestingly, this is the third time Zee Studios is teaming up with Sharma. The makers previously collaborated on the Gadar franchise. Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, said he was thrilled about the project. "We are very glad to back such an epic story... It's a fresh take on the modern-day relationship of kids with their parents," he said. The release date is yet to be announced.

