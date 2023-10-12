Box office collection: 'Skanda' slows down amid negative reviews

By Aikantik Bag 10:41 am Oct 12, 202310:41 am

'Skanda' box office collection

Ram Pothineni is a known face in Telugu films and the actor has carved his niche over the years. His recent release Skanda experienced a grand opening and raked in a lot but the film has now slowed down at the box office. This slowing down can be attributed to the negative reviews from critics and the eventual negative word of mouth.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Boyapati Sreenu directorial earned Rs. 46 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 40.91 crore in India. The movie will look forward to another lucrative weekend. It has one week more for box office domination until the big Dussehra releases. The cast includes Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, and Prince Cecil, among others.

