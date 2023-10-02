Box office: 'The Vaccine War' sees slight jump in collections

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office: 'The Vaccine War' sees slight jump in collections

By Aikantik Bag 01:58 pm Oct 02, 202301:58 pm

'The Vaccine War' box office collection

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri emerged as a popular name after the unprecedented success of The Kashmir Files. His latest directorial, The Vaccine War, was expected to replicate that success. But the film fell flat on its face and has been struggling at the box office. Touted as a bio-science drama, it revolves around the development of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN during the pandemic.

2/3

Seeking stability at box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nana Patekar starrer, which was released on Thursday, earned Rs. 2.25 crore on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.75 crore in India. The movie showed a slight growth over the weekend but is still facing steep competition from Jawan and Fukrey 3. The cast also includes Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Sapthami Gowda, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post