By Aikantik Bag 01:15 pm Oct 02, 2023

Fukrey 3 was one of the most anticipated comedy films in Bollywood this year, and it has delivered up to viewers' expectations. The makers are experiencing a "deja choo" at the box office as the film—showing exponential growth over the weekend—is set to become a hit like its predecessors. Considering the extended weekend, it will soon surpass the Rs. 50 crore mark with ease.

Franchise value adds up as much-needed pedigree

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrigdeep Singh Lamba directorial raked in Rs. 15.18 crore on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 43.48 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but has been loved by viewers. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, among others. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo.

