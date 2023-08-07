#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'OMG 2' marks underwhelming start; sells 10,000+ tickets

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'OMG 2' marks underwhelming start; sells 10,000+ tickets

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 02:12 pm 1 min read

'OMG 2' advance bookings open now

OMG 2 is finally set for release after a certification tiff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has some buzz and it can end Akshay Kumar's drought at the box office. However, it is pitted against Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. As of now, the advance booking figures are quite underwhelming for a Kumar film.

Sales in national chains and other details

As per reports, the social drama sold 10,600 tickets in the national chains till Monday by 10:00am. The movie being an 'A' rated film has a disadvantage over Gadar 2 which is a family drama. OMG 2 revolves around sex education and religion, and is directed by Amit Rai. The ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline