Meesho files draft papers for its ₹4,250cr IPO

E-commerce platform Meesho has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) . The company plans to raise around ₹4,250 crore in primary capital through this IPO. The filing was done under SEBI's pre-filing route, allowing companies to keep their prospectus details confidential.

Financial growth 33% increase in operating revenue Meesho's shareholders had approved the IPO plan last week. The company, which is backed by SoftBank, Prosus, Peak XV Partners, and Tiger Global, moved its domicile from the US to India in June. In its annual report for FY24 released in March, Meesho reported a 33% increase in operating revenue to ₹7,615 crore. It also narrowed its adjusted loss by 97% to ₹53 crore and achieved positive operating cash flow.

Funding details $550 million raised in last funding round In its last funding round, Meesho raised $550 million mainly through secondary transactions. The round valued the company at about $3.9 billion, down from its peak valuation of $5 billion. A June presentation by investor Prosus revealed that in FY25, Meesho clocked over 1.8 billion orders, a 37% increase from the previous year.