Zepto, the Bengaluru-based quick commerce start-up, is gearing up to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) this year.

The announcement was made by CEO and co-founder Aadit Palicha in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The company plans to raise around $800 million through its initial public offering (IPO), which is a revision from the previous target of $400-500 million.

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that Zepto would delay its IPO plans and target market debut in 2026. However, Palicha refuted these claims.