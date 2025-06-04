What's the story

The Income Tax Department has enabled online filing of ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26).

The move is aimed at simplifying the process of tax return filing.

However, it's important to note that not all taxpayers are eligible to file using these forms.

The department has specified the eligibility criteria for each form based on income sources and limits.