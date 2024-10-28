Summarize Simplifying... In short Tata Group is stepping into the quick commerce sector with its 'Neu Flash' service, aiming to deliver a variety of goods, from groceries to electronics, within 10-20 minutes.

Unlike market leaders, Tata is not heavily investing in consumer incentives, instead focusing on integrating its existing services like e-pharmacy 1mg and retail stores.

This move comes as quick commerce, led by companies like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, is outpacing traditional retail chains. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:27 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story The Tata Group is gearing up to enter the fast-growing quick commerce space with a new service called 'Neu Flash.' The move comes after similar efforts by other giants such as Flipkart and Reliance Industries. The service will be available to a limited set of users at first, providing a variety of products from groceries to electronics and fashion items.

Growth strategy

Neu Flash's expansion and partnerships

Neu Flash plans to expand its services to a wider user base in the coming weeks. The grocery part of the service will be powered by BigBasket, which is moving to a fully quick commerce model. Croma will provide electronics and phones, while fashion and lifestyle products will be handled by Tata Cliq.

Market dynamics

Quick commerce: A rapidly growing sector

Quick commerce is growing quicker than modern retail chains such as Reliance Retail, Dmart, and Spencer Retail. This is leading consumer platforms to evolve and provide a larger assortment of goods beyond groceries in 10-20 minutes. Currently, the top three players in this space are Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto with more than 85% market share combined.

Strategic moves

Cautious approach to quick commerce

Tata Group's foray into quick commerce is especially intriguing considering its decision to not go all out on consumer incentives. This strategy is in stark contrast to market leaders who are heavily investing to maintain their market share. For example, Zepto is currently raising up to $150 million from local investors after raising $1 billion in just two months.

Service integration

Tata's e-pharmacy and retail network integration

Tata-owned e-pharmacy 1mg, which delivers in select regions such as Delhi NCR within a few hours, is yet to fully integrate with Neu Flash. However, some daily use medicines and products such as protein whey are already available for 10-minute delivery on the platform. The Tata Group may also utilize its existing retail store network for Croma, to facilitate some of these deliveries.