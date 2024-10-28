Summarize Simplifying... In short India has inaugurated its first private military aircraft plant in Vadodara, set to produce 40 out of 56 C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

The first aircraft is expected to roll out by September 2026

India's first private military aircraft plant inaugurated: Why it's game-changing

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:20 pm Oct 28, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez have inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara. It is India's first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft. The facility will manufacture C-295 aircraft, boosting domestic production and reducing dependence on imports. Thousands of jobs will be created, and the first plane should roll out by September 2026.

Manufacturing details

A look at the C-295 program

Under the C-295 program, India will procure 56 aircraft, out of which 16 will be delivered directly from Airbus in Spain. The remaining 40 will be manufactured at this new Vadodara facility, marking a major shift toward domestic production in the defense sector. The C-295 can carry 5-10 tons and is meant for tactical operations. It is highly versatile and can be employed for troop transport, paratrooper drops, and cargo deployment.

Fleet upgrade

C-295 aircraft to replace IAF's aging Avro-748 fleet

The C-295 aircraft will replace the Indian Air Force's aging Avro-748 planes. The first 'Made in India' C-295 transport aircraft will roll out by September 2026, while all 40 aircraft are tipped to be delivered by August 2031. This comes as part of a contract signed by the Ministry of Defence in 2021 worth ₹21,935 crore.

Factory

Vadodara facility to handle complete production lifecycle

The Vadodara facility is likely to handle the complete production lifecycle of the aircraft, from manufacturing components to assembling, testing, and delivering them. PM Modi's office in an official statement described this as "a complete ecosystem from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft." The plant may also provide maintenance and upgrade services in the future.

Job creation

Tata Aircraft Complex to generate significant employment opportunities

The Tata Aircraft Complex is expected to generate some 600 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect jobs. It will also provide some 3,000 medium-skill jobs. The project is expected to boost indigenous production significantly with almost 13,000 out of the 14,000 detailed parts per aircraft, being manufactured in India. This includes parts supplied by 37 identified industrial partners, mostly small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Indigenous integration

Goal to increase local content in C-295 aircraft production

The aim is to enhance local content in the C-295 plane from 48% to 75% over the years of production. An indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite, made by Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited, will be integrated into the aircraft. As the manufacturing process matures, the percentage of local labor engaged in production is expected to increase from 78% to 96%.