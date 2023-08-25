Controversial Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish FA president: Complete details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 25, 2023 | 03:45 pm 4 min read

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post. The decision came after immense political pressure within Spain. Rubiales came under the scanner after he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup final last week. Meanwhile, FIFA has also opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales. Here's more.

What is the incident?

Rubiales was in the VIP area of Stadium Australia where he did the controversial celebration after the game ended. Notably, he was standing near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter. He then kissed Hermoso after she received the winner's medal on the podium. The clips of these incidents went viral on social media and needless to mention, Rubiales's behavior was heavily criticized.

Rubiales has now resigned

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Rubiales was set to announce his resignation on Friday. "Rubiales will resign tomorrow. He had lost the backing of the players, the government, Fifa, and even those local organizations that depend on the federation budget," Spanish football expert Guillem Balague wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He is now gone with Pedro Rocha becoming the new president.

Rubiales apologies are not enough

Though Rubiales apologized for his actions a day after the WC final, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that was "not enough." Second deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz was among many who demanded Rubiales's resignation. Meanwhile, Futpro, a union representing Hermoso, stated that Rubiales should be punished. The Pachuca player also took to Instagram and stated that she "didn't like" Rubiales' actions.

FIFA to investigate the matter

FIFA will investigate whether Rubiales's actions violate Article 13 in its disciplinary code, concerning offensive behavior and fair play. "Fifa reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary," it said in a statement. As per the code, officials must "comply with the principles of fair play, loyalty, and integrity".

Rubiales's tenure marred with controversies

Rubiales became the RFEF president in 2018, and his tenure has been marred with several controversies. Just months into the job, he sacked Spain coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup. Meanwhile, his uncle and the former director of his cabinet had complained that Rubiales used RFEF money to organize sex parties. The 46-year-old had refuted these claims.

Other controversies surrounding Rubiales

In April 2022, the Spanish digital newspaper El Confidencial published some leaked documents and audio files that they called Supercopa Files. It included conversations that happened in 2019 between Rubiales and Gerard Pique. In October 2022, El Confidencial published a WhatsApp conversation in which Rubiales spoke in a derogatory way about several Spanish football teams.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti criticized Rubiales

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti criticized Rubiales for his behavior. "It's a very delicate topic, like most people it was behavior that I obviously did not like," Ancelotti told a news conference. "It was not the behavior of a president of the federation. I don't know if he should resign or not, I think he will take the most adequate decision," he added.

RFEF backed Vilda despite a player revolt last year

Spain coach Jorge Vilda managed to survive a player revolt in September 2022 when the RFEF said that 15 players had submitted identical emails saying they would not play for him unless "significant" concerns over their "emotional state" and "health" were addressed. However, the RFEF continued to back Vilda besides posting 'VILDA IN' on Spain's official X account after their World Cup triumph.

Rapinoe lashes out a Rubiales and RFEF

USA footballer and Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe criticized the "misogyny and sexism" shown by Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Rubiales during their win in the final. "It made me think about how much we are required to endure," said Rapinoe as per the Atlantic. She also criticized the RFEF for saying there is a deep level of misogyny and sexism there.

