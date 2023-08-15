Kevin De Bruyne out for three to four months: Details

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 15, 2023 | 08:16 pm 2 min read

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will miss action for three to four months, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will miss action for three to four months, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed in a press conference ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup clash versus Sevilla. De Bruyne featured for just 23 minutes in City's Premier League 2023-24 opener against Burnley before being substituted for a hamstring injury. Here we present the full details.

Why does this story matter?

De Bruyne had previously limped off during the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final in June. After the match versus Burnley, Guardiola confirmed it was a recurrence of the same injury. De Bruyne will hope to now undergo a successful process and lead a proper recovery. It could be until January-February before we see the Belgian midfielder make a return.

We have to decide surgery or no surgery, says Guardiola

Guardiola said, "It's serious. We have to decide surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months." Guardiola added that a surgery decision will be decided in the next few days, confirming he will be out for months.

Hamstring injury is bothering De Bruyne

The 32-year-old midfielder was forced off in the first half of City's Champions League final triumph against Inter Milan. He did not play a single minute of pre-season before only returning as a second-half substitute in the FA Community Shield shoot-out loss to Arsenal. He lasted 23 minutes at Turf Moor before signaling to the bench that he had felt something.

A look at his numbers for Man City

De Bruyne has made 359 appearances for Man City in all competitions, scoring 96 goals. He has made 243 Premier League appearances, including 240 for City. He has scored 64 goals. KDB has a whopping 102 assists in the PL, including 101 for City.

