Tottenham sign defender Micky van de Ven: Decoding his stats

Sports

Tottenham sign defender Micky van de Ven: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 09, 2023 | 08:11 pm 2 min read

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Dutch U-21 defender Micky van de Ven for £34m (Photo credit: Twitter/@spursofficial)

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Dutch U-21 defender Micky van de Ven for £34m which could rise to a reported 50m euros (£43m) with add-ons as per BBC. Micky has signed a six-year contract and joins from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. He will look to play an able role for Spurs in the upcoming season, besides gaining vital experience. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Micky captained Netherlands Under-21s in this summer's European Championship. He played 36 games for Wolfsburg last season, having joined the German club from Dutch side Volendam for £3m in 2021. Micky is predominantly a left-sided center-back. However, he made six of his 36 appearances in all competitions last season at left-back, showing his versatility. He brings character and quality to this Spurs side.

A look at his career stats

Micky started his club career with Volendam II in 2019-20 in the Tweede Divisie, making six appearances. He then made his debut for the senior team the same season, making 20 appearances across competitions. In the next season, he made 28 appearances, scoring twice. Overall, he made 45 appearances in the Eerste Divisie. Micky joined Wolfsburg next and made a total of 41 appearances.

His numbers in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season

Micky made 33 appearances for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season, scoring once and making one assist. As per Opta, out of his 11 shots (excluding blocks), one was on target. He created six chances. Micky attempted 1,666 passes, completing 1,471 with a pass accuracy of 88.3%. He made 45 tackles and completed 21 take-ons. He made 102 clearances and 26 interceptions.

Share this timeline