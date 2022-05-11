Sports

Erling Haaland joins Manchester City: Decoding his career in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 11, 2022, 02:58 pm 3 min read

Haaland will play for Man City from next season onwards (Photo credit: Twitter/@ErlingHaaland)

Manchester City have signed Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in what is a sensational move by the Premier League champions. 21-year-old Haaland will join Pep Guardiola's side in July after the Premier League 2021-22 leaders activated a £51.2m release clause in his contract. The deal ends the club's search for a striker. Last season, City chased Harry Kane but Tottenham turned down high-profile bids.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is a sensational move from Man City, who acted quickly knowing Haaland was set to be available this summer.

Also the transfer fee seems to be a bargain given the modern-day price tags.

Haaland is one of the best strikers in world football and he will bolster City upfront.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a prolific spell at Dortmund.

Career stats Haaland's career in numbers

Haaland started his professional career at Molde, scoring 20 times in 50 appearances. He went on to amass 29 goals in 27 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg. Haaland joined Bundesliga side Dortmund next and has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for them. He has won two Austrian Bundesliga honors with Salzburg, besides the Austrian Cup. With Dortmund, he won the DFB-Pokal last season.

Numbers His numbers at Dortmund

In the 2021-22 season, Haaland has scored 28 goals in 29 games for Dortmund. 21 goals have come for Haaland in the Bundesliga this season. He has seven assists as well. Last season, he scored 41 goals in 41 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions. He scored 27 goals in the Bundesliga. Haaland, who joined Dortmund in January 2020, scored 16 goals in 2020-21.

Quote City have reached an agreement

"We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland," City said in a statement. "The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player." Haaland passed his City medical in Belgium already.

Dortmund Crazy numbers at Dortmund for the sensational Haaland

Haaland will feel satisfied for producing crunch numbers at Dortmund. Besides his 85 goals, he has also chipped in with 19 assists. 10 goals have been penalties. As per BBC, he has scored 68 left-footed goals, 10 right-footed goals, and seven headers. 82 of his goals have come from inside the box. He has netted four hat-tricks so far.

Leagues Comparison with top stars in Europe's big five leagues

Haaland has 61 Bundesliga goals since joining Dortmund. In this phase, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has the most goals (90 in 76 games). Cristiano Ronaldo (64) and Ciro Immobile (63) are ahead of Haaland, who is fourth. Karim Benzema (58), Kylian Mbappe (56), and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah (53) are the only players with 50-plus league goals.

Information Notable numbers for Haaland in the Champions League

Haaland has the most goals in Champions League history (23) before turning 22 years of age. Kylian Mbappe netted 21. Since Haaland's Champions League debut, only Lewandowski (33) and Benzema (26) have score more goals.

Record Fastest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals

Earlier this season, Dortmund's Haaland became the fastest and youngest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals. He achieved the milestones versus Wolfsburg in gameweek 13. As per Opta, Haaland became the youngest to 50 Bundesliga goals at 21 years, 4 months, and 6 days. Haaland appeared in his 50th Bundesliga match and became the fastest to the landmark of 50 goals.