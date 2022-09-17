Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester 6-2: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester 6-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 17, 2022, 11:58 pm 3 min read

Harry Kane scored for Spurs (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a 6-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. Spurs conceded early on from a Youri Tielemans penalty before Harry Kane and Eric Dier put the hosts ahead. However, James Madisson equalized with a stunning volley. After half-time, Rodrigo Bentancur made it 3-2 for Antonio Conte's men. Son Heung-min then smashed a hat-trick for Spurs.

Kane Kane maintains his form

Kane has now 189 Premier League goals under his belt. He has six Premier League goals and an assist in PL 2022-23. As per Opta, Kane has scored 20 goals against Leicester City in his career, with 18 of those coming in the Premier League for Spurs. Only Alan Shearer has netted more in the competition against a specific opponent (20 against Leeds).

Do you know? Kulusevski, Dier, and Son achieve these PL numbers

Dejan Kulusevski now has 11 assists in the Premier League (25 games). He has notched his 3rd assist in PL 2022-23. Making his 244th appearance in the PL, Dier registered his 12th goal. Son now has 96 league goals for Spurs. Son has now scored as many PL hat-tricks (3) as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madisson Madisson shines for Leicester

As per Opta, Maddison has been directly involved in 24 Premier League goals since the start of 2021-22 (15 goals, 9 assists). Among English players, only Kane has more. As per Squawka, Madisson has 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League this year. He has also been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 10 Premier League games.

Tally Spurs march on; Leicester winless and bottom of the pile

Spurs are yet to be beaten in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Spurs have the same points as Manchester City (17) after seven games (W5 D2). However, City have a better goal difference. Leicester have now suffered their sixth straight defeat this season. Leicester are bottom of the pile and are winless (L6 D1).

Match How did the match pan out?

Tielemans missed his initial penalty but VAR checked if Hugo Lloris was on the line and in the retake, the former scored. Kane equalized minutes later, heading home from Kulusevski's cross. Dier put Spurs 2-1 up, rising the highest to nod home from Ivan Perisic's corner. Maddison equalized before half-time before Bentancur gave Spurs the cushion. Son then smashed a stunning hat-trick.

Information Key stats from the Spurs-Leicester match

As per Opta, Spurs have won 8 of their last 10 PL matches versus the Foxes. Leicester have now lost five of their last 6 away league games versus Spurs, who have won their seventh successive league match at home.

Information Son smashes this record

As per Opta, Son Heung-min is the first Tottenham player to score a Premier League hat-trick as a substitute, and the first overall in the competition since Steven Naismith against Chelsea in September 2015.