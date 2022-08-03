Sports

Diogo Jota signs new Liverpool deal: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 03, 2022, 04:26 pm 3 min read

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has extended his stay at the club after signing a new deal until 2027. Jota has seen his stock rise at Liverpool since making a move to the club from Wolves in 2020. Across his two seasons so far, Jota has been a consistent force for the Reds, making a huge statement in their attacking line. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jota has so far justified every bit of his £41m price tag. The Portugal international never shies away in important matches and has therefore received the backing.

Jota netted 21 goals last season for Liverpool. He will hope to keep improving under Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old is currently nursing a hamstring injury and will eye a return after a couple of weeks.

Words 'I established myself as an important player in this team'

Jota, whose previous deal was set to expire in 2025, feels he has established himself as an important player in the side. "It's obviously from the club's perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player," Jota said. "Since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team - that's what I wanted from the beginning."

2021-22 How did Jota perform in the 2021-22 season?

Jota made 55 appearances for Liverpool last season, scoring 21 goals. In 35 Premier League games, he scored 15 goals and provided four assists. He scored two goals in the FA Cup and provided one assist. In the League Cup, he made four appearances, scoring three times. In 11 Champions League matches, he scored one goal and made one assist.

Liverpool His overall performance for the Reds

In his first season, Jota netted 13 goals in 30 appearances for Liverpool. He scored nine goals in the Premier League and another four in the Champions League. He made one assist. Overall for the Reds, Jota has managed 34 goals in 85 matches. He has seven assists in total. He has 24 goals in 54 games in the PL for Liverpool.

Career stats A look at Jota's career stats

Liverpool forward Jota started his career with Pacos de Ferreira in the Portugal top-flight division. He netted 15 goals in 45 matches across competitions. In the 2016-17 season. he was on loan at FC Porto. He netted nine times in 37 appearances. Post that, he played for Wolves across three seasons, scoring 44 goals in 131 appearances.

PL stats Jota's Premier League record

Jota has played four seasons in the Premier League so far, including two for Wolves. So far in 121 PL appearances, Jota has smashed 40 goals, besides making 10 assists. He has managed 263 shots, including 109 on target. He has smashed the woodwork six times. He has also created 22 big chances, besides missing 41.

Information Three club trophies won so far

Jota won the Championship title with Wolves in 2017-18. With the Reds, he has won the FA Cup and League Cup last season, besides reaching the final of the Champions League.