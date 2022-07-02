Sports

Mohamed Salah signs new three-year Liverpool deal: Decoding his stats

Mohamed Salah signs new three-year Liverpool deal: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 02, 2022, 05:55 pm 3 min read

Salah has signed a new deal (Photo credit: Twitter/@MoSalah)

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year Liverpool deal. As per BBC, the new contract is worth more than £350,000-a-week and it makes the 30-year-old Salah the highest paid player in the club's history. Interestingly, Salah had a year left on his previous deal and there were doubts whether he would stay at the club. In this article, we decode Salah's stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

The extension comes as a major relief for Liverpool, who saw fellow club talisman Sadio Mane leave for Bayern Munich in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Since joining the club, the part Salah has played in delivering success needs to be lauded.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said this is the best decision for the club and Salah.

He would be banking on Salah to deliver.

Stat attack How has Salah performed for the Reds?

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances during his five years. In his debut season, he netted 44 goals in 52 games and clocked 16 assists. In 2018-19, Salah registered 27 goals and 12 assists in 52 games. In 2019-20, he clocked 23 goals and 13 assists (48 games). In 2020-21 and 2021-22, he scored 31 goals each (Assists 6 and 16).

Goals Salah is the seventh-highest scorer for Liverpool

Salah is the seventh-highest scorer for Liverpool with 156 goals in all competitions. Ian Rush (336), Roger Hunt (197), Steven Gerrard (185), Robbie Fowler (182), Kenny Daglish (161), and Michael Owen (157) are ahead of him. Salah is the leading scorer for Liverpool in the Champions League (33). He is the third-highest scorer for Liverpool in the Premier League (118).

Salah PL Breaking down Salah's Premier League numbers

Salah played 13 Premier League games for Chelsea, scoring two goals. For the Reds, he has 118 goals in 180 games. Salah has 120 PL goals and 47 assists under his belt. His tally includes 18 penalties. Out of his 701 shots, 309 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork on 15 occasions. He has created 71 big chances.

Awards A pile of individual awards in the Premier League

Salah has won three Premier League Golden Boot awards and can equal Thierry Henry's record of four. He was adjudged Player of the Season in 2017-18. He has lifted two Goal of the Month awards, besides one Goal of the Season award. He has been adjudged Player of the Month on four occasions. He has also won one Playmaker award.

Trophies Salah has won the PL and UCL with Liverpool

Salah has won the 2019-20 Premier League title with Liverpool. He has also won the Champions League in 2018-19 with the Reds. He has also been a two-time Champions League runner-up with Liverpool. Salah has also won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Opta stats Notable records for Salah since joining the Reds

Salah has the third-most goal involvements in Europe's big-five leagues since joining Liverpool. 200 - Lionel Messi (131 goals, 69 assists) 184 - Robert Lewandowski (161G, 23A) 164 - Salah (118G, 46A) 163 - Kylian Mbappe (119G, 44A) 159 - Ciro Immobile (127G, 32A). Since joining Liverpool, Salah tops the PL for goals (118), shots (678) and touches in the opposition's box (1,575).