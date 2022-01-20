Decoding Real Madrid's most defining Champions League campaigns

Decoding Real Madrid's most defining Champions League campaigns

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 20, 2022, 09:36 pm 3 min read

CR7 has scored 105 goals for Real in UCL (Photo Credit: Twitter/@championsleague)

Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the Champions League. They have won the prestigious title for a record 13 times and have been three-time runners-up. They were the most successful team in UCL in the last decade, winning the title on four occasions. Real have reached the knockout stages in the ongoing season and are one of the favorites.

Context Why does it matter?

Real hold the record for most victories (273), most matches (457), and the most finals (16).

From the record goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to Alfredo Di Stefano, and Ferenc Puskas, several world-class players have donned Real's jersey over the years and contributed to their rich legacy.

Ronaldo is their top scorer with 105 Champions League goals.

Raul and Karim Benzema have also contributed immensely.

2017-18 Hat-trick of UCL titles

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@championsleague)

Real Madrid won their third successive Champions League title under Zinedine Zidane during the 2017-18 season. Real qualified for the last 16 after finishing second in Group H, behind Tottenham. In R16, they humbled Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 on aggregate. They defeated Juventus in the quarter-finals (4-3) and passed the Bayern Munich test in the semis (4-3). In the final, they bested Liverpool 3-1.

2016-17 12th title for Real, 12 goals for CR7

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Real won their 12th title in 2016-17 as Ronaldo finished the season as the top-scorer (12 goals). They finished second in the group stage (12 points). Real humiliated Napoli 6-2 on aggregate in the R16 to reach the quarters. They beat Bayern 6-3 on aggregate. They bested Atletico Madrid in the semis before thumping Juventus 4-1 in the final, with Ronaldo netting a brace.

2015-16 Zidane guides Real to UCL glory

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@championsleague)

Ronaldo hammered 16 goals as Zidane won his first UCL title with Real in 2015-16. Real topped Group A with 16 points from six games. In the next round, they knocked out AS Roma 4-0 on aggregate. CR7 inspired Real in their quarter-finals victory over Wolfsburg. They defeated Manchester City in the semis and denied Atletico the title by winning a penalty shootout.

2013-14 The beginning of CR7's UCL dominance

Ronaldo netted a record 17 goals in the 2013-14 season as he lifted his first UCL title with Real. Real progressed to the last 16 after topping Group B. They hammered Schalke 9-2 on aggregate to reach the quarters. Real humiliated Bayern in the semis (5-0 aggregate) and broke Atletico's heart in the all-important final by recording a superb 4-1 win.

2001-02 Zidane strikes for Madrid

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@championsleague)

Zidane created magic on the field to score the winning goal for Real in the 2001-02 final against Bayer Leverkusen to guide them to their first UCL title in the 21st century. Real finished as table toppers in both group stages. In the quarter-finals, they defeated Bayern Munich and went past Barcelona in the semi-finals. In the summit clash, they downed Leverkusen 2-1.