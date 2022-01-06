Decoding Cristiano Ronaldo's best seasons in the Champions League

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won several trophies in his illustrative career with Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus. However, nothing comes close to his otherworldly achievements in Europe's biggest competition - UEFA Champions League. He has won the prestigious trophy five times (4 with Real, one with United). He is now only behind Paco Gento, who has won six UCL titles.

Ronaldo is the most decorated player in UCL, having registered a flurry of records in the competition.

With 141 goals under his kitty, Ronaldo is the top scorer in UCL, besides being the most capped player (185).

He has provided 42 assists and netted 19 penalties.

He holds the record for the joint-most hat-trick with Lionel Messi in the competition - 8.

2007-08 A maiden UCL win

Ronaldo won his first UCL title in 2007-08 with Manchester United. He finished (8) the season as the top goal-scorer. He also netted a goal in the final against Chelsea. He scored his first goal against his former club Sporting CP. Overall, he scored five goals at the group stage, one during the last 16 versus Lyon and one in the quarter-final against Roma.

2013-14 Ronaldo thrives for Real in 2013-14

Ronaldo had the greatest individual season UCL 2013-14. He smashed 17 goals in 11 appearances, besides providing five assists, to finish as top scorer. He scored nine goals in five group games, before amassing four goals in R16 against FC Schalke over two legs. He scored from the spot in the final against Atletico Madrid and netted a brace against Bayern in semis.

2015-16 A second UCL win with Real

Ronaldo scored 16 goals to guide Real to yet another UCL win. He scored 11 goals in group Stage, including a hat-trick against Shakhtar Donetsk. He scored two goals during R16 against Roma. Ronaldo's best performance came during the second leg of the quarter-final against Wolfsburg (after losing the first leg 0-2). He scored a hat-trick as Real defeated Wolfsburg 3-2 on aggregate.

2016-17 Ronaldo's brilliance in the knockout stages help Real

Ronaldo started the 2016-17 season poorly, scoring just two goals during group Stage and R16. Thereafter, he scored 10 goals to guide Real to yet another UCL title. He netted five goals against Bayern over two legs in the quarter-finals. He smashed a stunning hat-trick in the first-leg semi-final against Atletico and scored two goals in the final against Juventus.

2017-18 Another superb campaign for Ronaldo

Ronaldo smashed 15 goals in 13 games in UCL 2017-18 as Real Madrid won the trophy for the third consecutive year. Ronaldo scored nine goals during the group stage as Real qualified for the R16. He scored three goals against Paris Saint-Germain across two legs. He made his presence felt with three goals against Juventus in the quarters.