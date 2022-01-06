The Ashes: Australian batter Usman Khawaja slams ninth Test century

The Ashes: Australian batter Usman Khawaja slams ninth Test century

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 04:32 pm 2 min read

Usman Khawaja scored his ninth Test hundred at the SCG (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian middle-order batter Usman Khawaja marked his Test comeback with an emphatic century. The 35-year-old put Australia in the driving seat on Day 1 of the ongoing 4th Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Khawaja slammed his ninth hundred in Test cricket. The left-handed batter replaced all-rounder Travis Head, who had contracted coronavirus. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khawaja has been one of the most talented Australian batters.

He had earned a Test call-up after over two years.

Before the ongoing game, the middle-order batter last played a Test for Australia in the 2019 Ashes.

He was dropped from the national side due to his inconsistent run.

Khawaja has made his Test comeback memorable by scoring a remarkable hundred.

Information Khawaja smashed 137 off 260 deliveries

As stated, Khawaja slammed his ninth century in Test cricket. He played a resounding knock, registering a valiant 137 off 260 deliveries. He smashed 13 fours. Khawaja, who was dropped on 28 by England skipper Joe Root, made it count eventually.

Numbers Third-oldest to score a century at number five at SCG

As per Opta, Khawaja has become the third-oldest player to score a century batting at number five in a men's Test at the SCG (35 years 19 days). Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh smashed a ton at the SCG twice after turning 35 (37y 214d, vs England in January 2003 and 35y 214d, vs West Indies in January 2001).

Stats Khawaja completes 3,000 runs in Test cricket

(Source: Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo)

During the innings, Khawaja also completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket. He now has 3,024 runs from 45 Tests at an average of 42.00 in the format. Notably, Khawaja averages 55.30 at home. As many as 1,991 of his Test runs have come in home conditions. Khawaja slammed his seventh century in home Tests. It was his second Test ton at the SCG.