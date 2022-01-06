4th Ashes Test: Australia on top against England

After a rain-hit first day, Australia dominated the proceedings on Thursday in the fourth Ashes Test against England at the SCG. Resuming the day on 126/3, the Aussies rode on Usman Khawaja's century to score big. Australia declared their innings at 416/8 before asking England to bat. England have headed to stumps without losing a wicket. Here are further details.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

Australia began well as Steve Smith and Khawaja went on to pile up a century-plus stand for the fourth wicket. Smith was finally dismissed for 67 as Khawaja (137) continued to form crucial partnerships. Australia's lower-order contributed big time and helped the side post a staggering total. For England, Stuart Broad completed a fifer. England faced five overs and are 13/0.

Khawaja Khawaja scores a ton on return

Khawaja last played a Test for Australia in August 2019 against England. To make a return after so long and grabbing the chance after Travis Head tested positive for COVID-19 means a lot. Khawaja was exceptional, piling up a valiant 137 from 260 deliveries. He smashes 13 fours. Having been dropped on 28, Khawaja went on to make it count.

Stands Australia ride on key partnerships

The highlight of the day was Smith and Khawaja's valiant partnership which took the steam out of England bowlers. Their 115-run stand (106 today) set the tone for the Aussies. Khawaja then found support from the lower-order. He shared a 46-run stand alongside Pat Cummins (24) for the seventh wicket. Another 67-run effort was witnessed alongside Mitchell Starc (34*).

Broad Broad takes five-wicket haul

Stuart Broad was pick of the bowlers for England, finishing with figures worth 5/101. Broad, who dismissed David Warner on Wednesday, got the key scalps of Smith, Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Cummins. By dismissing Smith and Green, he had put England in a position of comfort (242/5). However, the Aussies hit back and governed the play. Broad picked up his 19th five-wicket haul.