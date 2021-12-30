Sports Shami among best three seamers in the world: Kohli

Shami among best three seamers in the world: Kohli

Sneha Singh Mail Dec 30, 2021, 11:01 pm 2 min read

Shami bagged a fifer in SA's first innings in Centurion Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A delighted Virat Kohli on Thursday praised Mohammed Shami following the South Africa versus India first Test in Centurion. He even went on to say that for him Shami is among the "best three seamers in the world at the moment". Kohli made his remark at the post-match presentation after India won the series opener against South Africa by 113 runs.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Shami was instrumental in India's win, claiming crucial wickets throughout. He led the Indian bowling attack from the front, especially when India did not have the services of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah was forced to walk off the field for a few hours after twisting his ankle. However, Shami more than made up for Bumrah's absence with his performance.

Details Shami's performance in the first Test

(Source: Twitter/@Mdshami11)

Shami wreaked havoc on South African batters with his line and length during their first innings. He picked a five-wicket haul as India bundled out the hosts for a meagre total of 197. He bowled 16 overs and leaked 44 runs. He chipped in with three wickets in the second innings while conceding 63 runs, including Aiden Markram's scalp in his very first over.

Statement Virat Kohli on Shami

(Source: Twitter/@ImVKohli)

Kohli reckoned that Shami should be counted among the best bowlers. "He just gets that extra bit from any pitch he bowls on purely because of his strong wrist, his seam position and his ability to hit a length consistently. (Hitting) areas, where you can't leave the ball, is absolutely his quality and very happy for him to get 200 wickets" Kohli said.

Numbers Shami went past 200 wickets in Tests

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shami reached a personal milestone during the Centurion Test as he went past 200 wickets in Tests. He is only the fifth seamer from India and 11th overall to do so. He has played 55 Tests for India and claimed 203 wickets at 27.00. Shami's economy in the red-ball game is 3.29. He has bagged 11 four-wicket hauls and six fifers in the format.

Stats Shami's performance in 2021

Shami featured in five Test matches in 2021 and bagged 23 wickets, including a five-wicket haul. Shami's best performance this year came in just concluded Centurion Test. He picked eight wickets (both innings combined) while giving away 107 runs as India recorded a memorable win over South Africa. He is averaging 22.47 and has an economy rate of 3.10.