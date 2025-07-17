Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok, is embroiled in a major controversy for allegedly violating Apple's stringent App Store guidelines. The issue stems from the app's new animated avatars that contain sexual content, even though it is rated safe for kids as young as 12. This week, Musk's company xAI launched two AI characters for the iPhone version of Grok.

Character introduction How AI characters interact with users The first character is "Bad Rudy," a rude red panda who insults users and jokes about crime. The second one, "Ani," is an anime goth girl in a short black dress and fishnets. Ani acts like a jealous, clingy girlfriend, even telling users they're in a "crazy in love" relationship. However, many Grok testers have found that after some time of chatting with Ani, she turns to sexually suggestive conversations.

Policy breach Content guideline violations The sexually suggestive conversations from Ani clearly violate Apple's content guidelines. Currently, Grok is listed on the App Store with only mild suggestive themes, making it suitable for users aged 12 and older. Apple is known to enforce its content guidelines strictly and does not allow apps with explicit sexual material, especially those intended for younger audiences.

Emotional impact Concerns about emotional harm to young users The controversy isn't just about the app rating; experts are also worried that these AI characters could emotionally harm young users. There have been tragic cases where people formed unhealthy bonds with chatbots, leading them to dangerous behavior, including self-harm, as seen in one instance involving Character.AI. Even if things don't get that serious, ethical concerns remain, as critics say these AI avatars are designed to build emotional connections in ways that could easily affect vulnerable people, especially teenagers.