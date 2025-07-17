Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife, daughter booked for attempted murder
Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, and her daughter Arshi have been booked for attempted murder. According to NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs, the case was filed by their neighbor Dalia Khatun in Suri town of Birbhum district, West Bengal. The incident that led to the filing of this serious charge was a violent clash between Jahan and her daughter with Khatun over a land dispute. Here are further details.
As per an NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs post on X, the conflict reportedly stemmed from Hasin Jahan's alleged attempt to illegally take control of a disputed plot in ward number 5 of Suri. The plot is allegedly in the name of her daughter, Arshi. When their neighbors opposed this move, the argument escalated into a physical altercation.
The FIR against Hasin and Arshi has been filed under serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder. According to X handle @NCMIndiaa, the sections are 126(2), 115(2), 117(2), 109, 351(3) and 3(5). The police have registered the case and are currently investigating the matter. The incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.
The land dispute adds to the ongoing legal dispute between Hasin Jahan and her husband Mohammed Shami. The couple has been living separately for years. Recently, the Kolkata High Court ordered Shami to pay a monthly alimony of ₹4 lakh for the maintenance of his wife and daughter Ira. Notably, Arshi is Hasin's daughter from her first marriage. The case dates back to March 2018 when Hasin lodged an FIR against Shami and his family, alleging "physical and mental torture."