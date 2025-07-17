Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife, daughter booked for attempted murder

Hasin Jahan , the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami , and her daughter Arshi have been booked for attempted murder. According to NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs, the case was filed by their neighbor Dalia Khatun in Suri town of Birbhum district, West Bengal. The incident that led to the filing of this serious charge was a violent clash between Jahan and her daughter with Khatun over a land dispute. Here are further details.

Land dispute Dispute escalated into a physical altercation As per an NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs post on X, the conflict reportedly stemmed from Hasin Jahan's alleged attempt to illegally take control of a disputed plot in ward number 5 of Suri. The plot is allegedly in the name of her daughter, Arshi. When their neighbors opposed this move, the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

An attempt to murder FIR under BNS sections 126(2), 115(2), 117(2), 109, 351(3) and 3(5) has lodged against Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Mohammed Shami and Arshi Jahan, her daughter from her first marriage by her neighbour Dalia Khatun in Suri town of Birbhum district in West Bengal. — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs, July 16, 2025

Legal action FIR filed under BNS sections including attempt to murder The FIR against Hasin and Arshi has been filed under serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder. According to X handle @NCMIndiaa, the sections are 126(2), 115(2), 117(2), 109, 351(3) and 3(5). The police have registered the case and are currently investigating the matter. The incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.