Scott Boland boasts best Test bowling average in 100 years 

Australia pacer Scott Boland etched his name in the cricketing annals with a sensational hat-trick against West Indies in Kingston. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became only the 10th Australian to achieve the feat in Test cricket. Despite limited opportunities, the right-arm continues to prove his mettle in the format. He now has the best average for a bowler in the past 100 years.

Career Incredible numbers in Test cricket Boland, the tall Australian seamer, made his Test debut in the 2021 Boxing Day Test against England. The seamer arrived in style, taking 6/7 in the final innings. Australia won the match by an innings and 14 runs. In 14 Tests, Boland has claimed 62 wickets at a staggering average of 16.53. His tally includes 2 fifers and a match haul of 10 wickets.

Do you know? Boland continues to scale heights As per ESPNcricinfo, Boland currently has the sixth-best bowling average (16.53) in Test history (Minimum 50 wickets). His current average is also the best for any bowler in over a century (100 years).

Hat-trick Historic hat-trick for Boland With his heroics in Kingston, Boland joined an elite club of Australians to claim a Test hat-trick. The list includes Frederick Spofforth, Hugh Trumble, Jimmy Matthews, Lindsay Kline, Merv Hughes, Damien Fleming, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Peter Siddle. Spofforth was the first-ever bowler to take a Test hat-trick (1878-79). Notably, Boland became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in Day-Night Tests.